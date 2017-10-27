Providence library trains staff in administering overdose reversal drug

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Community Library provided overdose reversal training for staff at its nine neighborhood locations on Friday.

Through a partnership with Protect Families First, librarians learned how to administer naloxone, also known as “Narcan,” which is a treatment that safely reverses the effects of an overdose.

The library said as opioid usage is on the rise and has been recognized as a national public health emergency, the staff should be trained on how to deal with overdoses should they ever happen at one of the branches.

The training was funded by a grant to Protect Families First from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The Department of Health said 336 people overdosed from opioids last year in Rhode Island. This year, 185 people have overdosed so far.

In 2015, Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order to create an Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force. One of its goals is to increase the number of overdose reversal kits distributed in the community each year.

The Providence Community Library said they are supporting state work to prevent overdose deaths by training librarians.

“Vulnerable people of many kinds come into public libraries and our staff are skilled at dealing with many situations,” Jeff Cannell, the Providence Community Library Director, said. “We don’t encourage drug use but we do want patrons to feel safe and know that we care for them. We also want our staff to feel supported and empowered to deal with any emergencies that they encounter as library professionals.”

Annajane Yolken, Executive Director of Protect Families First, compares naloxone training to administering CPR.

“While one does not want anyone to have a heart attack or other medical emergency in a public space like a library, it’s important to be prepared. It’s the same with a drug overdose.” Yolken added that, because of their nature as community resources, libraries have to be prepared. “It’s admirable and amazing that libraries are public spaces that can be used by anybody. Because of that, it’s important that library staff have the tools to keep the space safe and intervene to safely and effectively save lives.”