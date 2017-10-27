Raimondo: We may need the court’s involvement in UHIP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo said she is open to asking a federal judge to name a special master who would oversee the state’s troubled UHIP benefits system.

A special master is a court-appointed official who is given broad powers to handle complex situations.

David Ortiz, a spokesperson for Raimondo, said in a statement to Eyewitness News, “The Governor agrees with the ACLU that we may need the court’s involvement to help hold Deloitte accountable.”

Deloitte developed the $445-million computer system. Since its launch last September, the system has affected health care and other benefits for tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders.

In December, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island (ACLU) sued the state, alleging missing and delayed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for food.

The parties reached a settlement in February. But this month, the ACLU accused the state of violating the court order.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

“We are hopeful that the court will respond at that time to address the persistent and ongoing problems and the state’s non-compliance with the court order,” said Steven Brown, Executive Director of the ACLU of R.I.

State officials said reducing the SNAP backlog is a top priority.

“We can’t make progress until Deloitte meets its obligations to Rhode Islanders. Too many lives are being disrupted,” Ortiz said. “We are reviewing our options in advance of the next court date.”

This week, Rhode Island disclosed the discovery of thousands of unprocessed applications in the benefits eligibility system. Gov. Raimondo’s office also announced a $58.6-million credit from Deloitte.