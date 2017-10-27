RI woman sues Equifax over data breach

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warwick woman is suing Equifax over an unprecendented data breach that compromised the personal information of more than 145 million Americans.

According to the class action complaint, Stephanie Wong is a victim of the breach.

Wong’s identity has not been stolen, but Attorney Kevin Sharp, of Sanford Heisler Sharp, told Eyewitness News it’s still possible.

The lawsuit claims, “the damage done to these individuals may follow them for the rest of their lives.”

Equifax admitted that hackers stole names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver’s license numbers and some credit card numbers.

According to the company, the breach lasted from mid-May through July. The credit reporting agency didn’t notify consumers until September.

Now, plaintiffs are demanding that Equifax “strenthen their data security.” They’re also asking for restitution.

A hearing is scheduled for the end of November to determine if dozens of federal lawsuits against Equifax will be consolidated. Sharp said, in the case of a settlement, consumers affected by the breach would automatically be part of the class action, unless they choose to opt out.

In a statement earlier this month, the interim CEO of Equifax said ” we continue to take numerous steps to review and enhance our cybersecurity practices. We also continue to work closely with our internal team and outside advisors to implement and accelerate long-term security improvements.”