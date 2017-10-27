Scouting for Food campaign kicks of Saturday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America will head out into area neighborhoods on Saturday as they begin their 30th Annual Scouting for Food Drive.

Members will be distributing door hanger cards, seeking donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items to benefit the Rhode Island Food Bank.

Donations should be left in a bag at your doorstep and scouts will return to pick them up on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Food Bank asks that donations be healthy, nutritious food in good condition and “in date.” Foods six months past their expiration date will not be accepted, along with any homemade products or glass jars of baby food.

The following are the Food Bank’s most-needed items:

Peanut butter

Whole wheat pasta

Tuna

Brown rice

Canned & dried beans

Boxed macaroni & cheese

Canned soups & stews

Granola bars

Canned fruits & vegetables

Tomato sauce

Breakfast cereals

Extra virgin olive oil

Visit the Rhode Island Food Bank’s website for more information.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are once again proud sponsors of the Scouting for Food Drive.