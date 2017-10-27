Seminar focuses on preventing elderly financial scams

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Commission for Safety and Care of the Elderly hosted an event Friday outlining scams targeting older adults.

The group is teaming up with the Rhode Island Division of Elderly Affairs, other state agencies and community partners to develop resources that provide support for individuals affected by scams, while also addressing the family, community and public impacts.

The auditorium at the New England Institute of Technology’s East Greenwich campus was packed with the elderly, police, social workers and many others. Joanne Griffiths of Warwick was in the audience and said her 80-year-old cousin fell victim to financial scammers not once, but twice.

“The phone rings, she answered it, unfortunately they were so convincing that it was her son Clifford in Ohio,” she said.

She said her cousin was instantly concerned. The caller claimed to be her son, telling her that he’d been in an accident and needed money.

“She was so beside herself, they knew so much about him,” Griffith said. “She went to Walmart and she wired $2,000 to where they told her to wire it.”

Just two days later, they called back again.

“She doesn’t know how she ever did it again, but they asked for more money and she did it,” she added.

Eventually, Griffith’s cousin called the police.

The Division of Elderly Affairs wants authorities to be the first people you call in situations like this one.

“With the demographic shift towards an older population, our Protective Services Unit is encountering seniors who are scam victims in more and more of the abuse, exploitation, and self-neglect cases we are investigating,” said Division of Elderly Affairs Director Charles J. Fogarty. “Fostering learning and successful strategies that protect older adults from falling victim of crimes is the objective of the conference. We can counter the stigma that comes along with falling for these fraudulent schemes and improve public welfare as part of the process.”

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said the elderly are the most vulnerable to these types of scams.

“This is about the education, what to do, what to look out for, how to ask the questions,” Kilmartin said. “They’re more willing to listen to people, and to listen to the advice, and sometimes they don’t have anyone to bounce that advice off of.”

According to the Division of Elderly Affairs, financial scams targeting seniors have become so prevalent that they’re now considered “the crime of the 21st century,” with criminals targeting older adults because that age group is thought to have a significant amount of money sitting in their accounts.

“Sometimes family dynamics are such that family members end up being the ones that often end up taking advantage of their older relatives, and we need to be alert to that as well,” Fogarty explained. “We don’t want any senior to have to worry about their financial situation because they’re being abused in some way.”

It’s not just wealthy seniors who are targeted. The Division of Elderly Affairs says low-income older adults are also at risk of financial abuse, and it’s not always strangers who perpetrate these crimes. More than 90 percent of all reported elder abuse is committed by an older person’s own family members, most often their adult children, followed by grandchildren, nieces and nephews and others.

Anyone who suspects that they or a loved one have been the victim of a scam should contact the Division of Elderly Affairs Adult Protective Services at (401) 462-0555.