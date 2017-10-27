Student hasn’t been charged after Central High School altercation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Central High School student involved in a physical altercation with an assistant principal has not yet been charged, according to Providence police.

Major David Lapatin said detectives initially planned to charge the 15-year-old student with two counts of simple assault, but the charges still haven’t been brought to court an investigation is ongoing.

Thomas Bacon, a veteran administrator at the school, resigned on Thursday after video emerged of him pinning the tudent to the ground during an altercation Monday. Bacon has not been charged with a crime.

Police say the student is accused of elbowing a teacher in the face.

The student’s mother said her son wasn’t being combative during the incident.

“He was complying with them,” she said. “He was doing everything. There was no need for him to put his hands on my son at all.”

Bacon was one of two assistant principals placed on leave Monday. Officials say the other individual was attempting to break up an unrelated fight.