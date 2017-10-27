Target 12 preview: Buddy Cianci’s pension prediction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – “The city will no longer exist if we have to come up with this kind of money.”

That’s the prediction then-Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr. made to a group of 10 people gathered in a small room on the third floor in City Hall to discuss the city’s pension system on Sept. 17, 1996.

And it wasn’t the only stunning comment Cianci and other top city officials would make in the 1990s as they confronted the early stages of a pension crisis that current Mayor Jorge Elorza claims still hasn’t been fully resolved.

Monday at 5 p.m., Target 12 will take an in-depth look at what city leaders knew about the pension system and how the problem was made worse by a series of poor policy decisions over the years.

Target 12 reporters Walt Buteau and Dan McGowan reviewed more than 60 hours of newly-released recordings and hundreds of pages of financial documents from meetings Cianci held on the pension system between 1995 and 2002 and analyzed recent reform efforts designed to clean up the mess.

Then Target 12 took its findings to Elorza, who outlined his plans for a “once and for all solution” to Providence’s pension crisis.

See the full report Monday on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.