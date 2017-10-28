Pawtucket police hold gun buyback event

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Pawtucket Police Department held a gun buyback event Saturday, offering gift cards for unwanted firearms.

“The purpose of the gun buyback is to get guns off the street from law-abiding citizens who no longer want to have the guns in their houses,” Detective Robert Cardente explained.

It’s not the first time that the department has held such an event; the last time was 2013, when police collected 50 firearms.

“A lot of times they’re concerned about having the guns in the houses if they have little children, if they don’t use the guns anymore, if they’re just sitting there in storage,” Cardente said. “They’re afraid of someone maybe breaking into their house and taking those firearms, so this gives them an option to just turn them over to us and make some money at the same time.”

The department will destroy all the guns that are collected rather than re-sell them, Cardente said.

Pawtucket residents could turn weapons it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police station on Armistice Boulevard. At last check, several revolvers, a couple of shotguns and a rifle had been turned in.