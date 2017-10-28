Two people dead in two separate crashes in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Two people died in separate crashes on Route 140 in New Bedford Saturday morning.

The first happened at about 12:15 a.m., when a 25-year-old Acushnet man rolled his SUV over on Route 140 South just north of Exit 4.

State Police said that they are still investigating exactly what caused the man to lose control of the Ford Escape, but he hit the cable guardrail on the left side of the highway and rolled. He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the SUV and investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck. Police were on scene for about three and a half hours.

The second incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Route 140 Northbound at the Nash Street overpass.

State Police said that a 2004 Lexus and 2010 Buick were involved in a sideswipe collision, resulting in the Lexus going off the road to the right and the Buick stopping in the left lane with its lights off. A third vehicle, a Nissan, then crashed into the back of the Buick and stopped in the road.

State Police said that at that point the victim, a 39-year-old New Bedford man who was the passenger in the Buick, got out of the vehicle and tried to cross the road on foot to check on the driver of the Lexus that was involved in the initial crash. As he did so, a fourth car, a Toyota, driving in the left lane swerved around the Buick and Nissan and hit the man.

The victim was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital. The drivers of the Buick, Lexus, and Toyota were hospitalized but State Police did not comment on the extent of their injuries.

Route 140 Northbound was closed for about four hours as police investigated.