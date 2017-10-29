Coast Guard urging boat owners to secure vessels

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Coast Guard Station in Newport say they are constantly tracking the weather.

They’re asking that all items in or near the water be secured in preparation for rough conditions.

“We’ll get wind with gusts up to about 50 knots, and waves we could see up to 20 feet off shore,” says Petty Officer Robert Montgomery. “If you’re anywhere along the coast line just be careful.”

He also says securing your items is crucial because if a water craft is found unattended, it may set off a rescue search for a person.

“Just so it doesn’t create unnecessary search cases and tie up our assets, they may be vital.”

Members of the Coast Guard, including the Air Station, are standing by across South Eastern New England.