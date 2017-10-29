High winds Sunday night could disrupt Halloween decorations

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With heavy rain and high winds expected late Sunday into Monday, and Halloween just two days away, people with decorations outside their homes are weighing whether or not they can get away with leaving them out.

Tropical Storm Philippe will bring wind gusts of more than 50 miles an hour between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Have awesome Halloween decorations out? You may want to think about bringing them inside — High Wind Warning for all of Southern NE! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/EdOkd3sVvY — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 29, 2017

“I think my wife’s gonna probably take her decoration in a little bit later before the winds starts, because chances are they won’t be here tomorrow,” Gary Perry said sunday morning.

Thomas Pinherio was a little less concerned.

“I still have lots more to do,” he said as he worked on decorating, “so I’m going to keep up what I can and put up the really sensitive stuff, the electronics stuff, hopefully tomorrow night.”

He expected that he’d lose a few items overnight, though.

“I’ll find a few things on the other side of the yard I’m sure tomorrow morning, but when I get home from work we’ll get it all back together again.”

The storm will be mostly out of the area by late Monday.