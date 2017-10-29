Local officials warn of dangers ahead of Sunday’s storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local EMA officials are monitoring the storm and the damage that will likely come from strong wind gusts.

With wind gusts expected to be between 50 and 70 miles an hour, Providence Emergency Management Agency Director Kevin Kugel says National Grid has extra crews on standby.

“We expect a lot of downed power lines, a lot of downed tree branches. Unfortunately the leaves haven’t fallen yet so the wind and rain still really affect the branches,” says Kugel.

Meanwhile, at Oakland Beach in Warwick, Eyewitness News spoke with people who came to watch the approaching storm.

“The waves are starting to get a little more choppier so i know the storm is gonna be coming in a couple hours,” says beach goer Frank Dellatorre.

“It’s not everyday you get to see waves like this coming up to the rocks, we thought we’d come check it out in person instead of googling images of it”, adds Bobby Pinelli.

But it’s not as much of the water as it is the wind that safety officials are most concerned about.

“It can get pretty dangerous out there with the trees and power lines,” adds Kugel.

He also said that tarps covering some of their equipment have been blowing in the wind.

The EMA encourages everyone to secure their outside belongings or bring them inside until after the storm passes.