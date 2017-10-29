Motorcyclist dies after crash in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) – A motorcyclist who crashed on Route 6 in Fairhaven Sunday morning has died of his injuries, police said.

The man, whose name is not yet being released, was driving on Route 6 in between Alden Road and Washington Street around 1:30 when he went off the road and hit a telephone pole. Sgt. Kevin Kobza of the Fairhaven Police Department said that the driver, a 38-year-old man from Marion, was thrown from the motorcycle and found in a nearby grassy area.

He was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital about an hour after the crash.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was wearing a helmet.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated; they have not yet determined what caused the wreck.