Patriots hold on to beat Chargers, 21-13

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots weathered a last-minute drive from Phillip Rivers to walk away with a 21-13 win over the Chargers and ending LA’s three-game winning streak.

Tom Brady once again threw for over 300 yards, but just one touchdown, and the running backs were heavily involved in the passing game. Rex Burkhead had seven catches for 68 yeards, while James White caught five balls for 85 yards. Among the actual Patriots wide receivers, Chris Hogan caught five passes for 60 yards. Rob Gronkowski caught the only passing touchdown of the day.

Stephen Gostkowski added four field goals, missing two.

The Patriots dominated the possession game, holding the ball for for just under 37 minutes to the Chargers’ 23, racking up 27 first downs to the Chargers’ 16.

The Chargers made a last-minute press down the field with the score at 21-13, setting up the final play of the game with one second left on the clock at the Patriots’ 23-yard line. Rivers’ desparation pass was intercepted on the 1-yard line by Jonathan Jones to seal the win.

Rivers finished the day 17 of 30 for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brady was 32 of 47 for 33 yards and the touchdown.

The Chargers’ Melvin Gordon ran for 132 of their total 157 rushing yards, including an 87-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

New England is now 6-2 on the season and heads into their bye week.