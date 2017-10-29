State Police identify victims in two fatal wrecks in New Bedford

Related Coverage Two people dead in two separate crashes in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The Massachusetts State Police have identified the two people killed in two wrecks on Route 140 in New Bedford Saturday morning.

The first wreck happened at about 12:15 a.m on Route 140 South near Exit 4; 25-year-old Dylan Viera of Acushnet was killed when he crashed his Ford Escape into the wire guardrail and rolled it over. Viera was ejected during the rollover and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim died in a multi-car wreck on Route 140 North near the Nash Street overpass about two and a half hours later. 39-year-old Ruben Vazquez of New Bedford was struck by a car and killed while attempting to cross the highway. Vazquez was the passenger in a Buick that was sideswiped, and had been attempting to check on the driver of the other car when he was hit.