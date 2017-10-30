Conviction upheld in drive-by murder conviction

Related Coverage Consecutive life sentences for gunman in drive-by murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Justices for Rhode Island’s Supreme Court upheld the conviction Monday of a Providence man involved in a drive-by shooting murder of a 22-year-old man back in May 2014.

Chaquiro Blandino, 22, was found guilty by a jury back in January 2016 of shooting and killing Francis Rodriguez. He received consecutive life sentences plus 20 years, 10 of which are not “parole-able,” followed by a 10-year suspended sentence with probation. Prosecutors said Blandino fired a .40 caliber pistol several times into the vehicle Rodriguez was driving. He was also found guilty of assaulting another man, Martin Vasquez, with a dangerous weapon, and other charges.

Blandino argued he was acting in self-defense. In court documents, he claimed the two men shot were involved in a gang that had been harassing him. Blandino filed a motion for a new trial, but the trial justice denied the motion.

The defendant then went before the state Supreme Court to argue that the trial justice made an error in denying Blandino’s request that the state produce investigative notes of a Providence Police detective.

The Supreme Court justices reviewed court records and arguments from Blandino’s attorneys and affirmed his conviction; finding no considerable evidence that had been overlooked or misconstrued, and no flat-out error on the trial judge’s part.