Gas prices unchanged in RI, down 4 cents in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gas in Rhode Island has not changed since last week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.58 per gallon. That’s 11 cents more than the national average– $2.47 –and 34 cents higher that the average state price a year ago at this time.

Gas prices had soared after Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but have steadily fallen since last month.

AAA found regular gas selling for as low as $2.31 to a high of $2.71 per gallon.

Across the border in Massachusetts, gas prices are down four cents this week.

AAA Northeast said the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.45 per gallon. That’s two cents below the national average of $2.47 and 31 cents higher than the average state price a year ago at this time.

Gas prices had soared after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, reaching $2.70 per gallon. But prices have been falling since last month.

AAA found a 35-cents range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.27 to a high of $2.62 per gallon.