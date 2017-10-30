In the Kitchen: Wild Boar Bolognese

Ingredients:



1 ea Canned Tomato

5 ea Cloves Garlic sliced

1 ea onion diced

1 C red wine

thyme

5 red pepper flakes

Cooking Instructions:

Heat 1 tbsp oil and sear ground boar. Season with salt and pepper. Remove boar. Heat pan back up, add ½ c olive oil and cook diced onion and sliced garlic. Add chilies add boar back to pan and deglaze with wine. Cook wine down and add crushed tomatoes. Add veal stock and Cook for about an hour. Finish with fresh gnocchi, diced apples, feta cheese

