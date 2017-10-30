Landmark Medical Center owner hit with $1M fine for misleading state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The owner of Landmark Medical Center has been hit with a fine of $1 million for repeatedly misleading state officials about an illegal business transaction involving the hospital, the R.I. Department of Health announced Monday.

The dispute involves Prime Healthcare Services’ ongoing attempt to convert Landmark from a for-profit entity to a not-for-profit. The California-based company bought the long-struggling hospital in 2013, and state officials said at the time they approved the deal in part because Landmark would become a for-profit entity that pays property taxes.

At the end of last year, though, Prime requested state approval to donate Landmark to its own charitable foundation, reverting the hospital back to not-for-profit status. The company indicated it expected tax savings from the move. The state’s Health Services Council has been reviewing that application for months.

However, according to a consent agreement signed by both sides and released Monday, Prime did not wait for approval to transfer Landmark to its nonprofit affiliate – it did so last Dec. 31, on the same day it filed its application, in violation of state law. The company denied the move for months but was finally forced to admit in August, according to the agreement.

Prime could have faced a fine of up to $5 million for the illegal transfer, but Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott reduced the penalty to $1 million partly out of appreciation for the company’s ongoing commitment to Landmark, according to the consent agreement. The state and the city of Woonsocket will split the fine money.

The matter has also been brought to the attention of the attorney general’s office, a department spokesman said.

Prime has already been in the headlines this month, after the Oct. 17 announcement that its proposed deal to buy Memorial Hospital had fallen through, triggering the facility’s planned closure.

The consent agreement lays out months of inaccurate statements Prime now acknowledges it made to Health Department officials, who asked and received assurance as early as Jan. 5 that the not-for-profit change had not taken place, though Prime said then it might be a “possible retroactive transaction” for IRS purposes.

According to the agreement, Prime again falsely claimed the transaction had not yet taken place when questioned by department officials during the month of July. The company finally came clean at a meeting on Aug. 25 after its audited financials showed the hospital had indeed been converted to not-for-profit status last Dec. 31.

Beyond the fine, the consent agreement states that the Health Services Council will take up Prime’s application to convert Landmark at its next regularly scheduled meeting. But if the council refuses to approve the transaction, Prime has promised to revert Landmark back to for-profit status.

