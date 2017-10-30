Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of cab driver

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a cab driver a decade ago.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Monday 27-year-old Ezekial Johnson, of Pawtucket, has also been indicted on weapons offenses in the July 16, 2007 shooting that killed 42-year-old Jose Rodriguez.

Authorities allege Rodriguez was shot by Johnson after he picked up the defendant and others in Providence and drove them to Central Falls.

Court records show Johnson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Providence. He was ordered held without bail. He is currently serving prison time for domestic assault charges to which he pleaded no contest earlier this year.