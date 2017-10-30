Man stabbed during robbery in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed in Somerset early Monday morning but police said he’s not making it easy for them to track down the those responsible.

The man was stabbed during a robbery at about 5:45 a.m. at the Riverview Inn and Suites on Wilbur Avenue, according to Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.

Police believe the victim knows his assailants but McNeil said he’s not cooperating with the investigation. The chief also said the victim was known to police and had asked Rhode Island Hospital not to inform them of his condition.

Investigators are now working on some leads to try and track down the suspects.