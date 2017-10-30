National Grid continues working to restore power across RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid is working to restore power to thousands of people in Rhode Island and Massachusetts after a storm led to numerous power outages.

At last check, our Power Outage Database showed just over 130,000 National Grid customers without power in Rhode Island and about 184,000 in Massachusetts, along with a number of Eversource outages in Bristol County, Mass.

“This was a very intense storm with extensive damage and our crews will be working around the clock to restore power to our customers,” said Dan Bunszell, National Grid’s vice president of New England Electric Operations. “Winds have subsided, so we can transition to restoration while maintaining our focus on public safety.”

National Grid has called in an additional 500 contractor crews from as far as Michigan and Florida to support the restoration process. National Grid spokesman Ted Kresse said there is no clear timeline for when power will be fully restored, but the utility company is preparing for a multi-day restoration process.

“There are going to be some folks without power for a few days,” Kresse said. “We just ask that they have patience, we are doing everything possible to get their power back up and running.”