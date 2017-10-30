Officials celebrate completion of Amtrak station upgrades

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — State and federal officials say upgrades and high-speed rail track improvements at an Amtrak station in Rhode Island will help improve train travel throughout the Northeast.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and Amtrak representatives gathered Monday at the Kingston Station in South Kingstown.

Amtrak says a new third track will enable high-speed trains to safely bypass regional trains stopping at Kingston.

Reed says this will increase the speed and on-time performance of passenger rail service throughout the Northeast.

Reed helped secure a $26.2 million federal grant for the $47 million project after Florida turned down federal rail funding. Amtrak contributed $19.2 million and the state paid nearly $2 million.

Raimondo says infrastructure investments make the state a better place to work, live and do business.