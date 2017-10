PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that the 49ers and Patriots began to discuss the trade on Monday and officially agreed on the trade by the evening.

Major QB shakeup: 49ers trading 2018 2nd-round draft pick to New England for Patriots’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017