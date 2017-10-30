PlanToys recalls baby gym due to strangulation hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — PlanToys is recalling baby gyms because they could potentially cause strangulation.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), children playing with one of the gyms could strangle themselves on the side rope crossbars. There have been no injuries reported to date and the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled gyms have a date code of TH 080116 through TH 082916 printed on the top corner joint connecting ball, the CPSC says.

They were sold for about $50 on specialty toy and baby product stores nationwide and online at Target.com, Diapers.com and other websites from Sept. 2016 through May 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the baby gym and contact PlanToys at 866-517-7526 or by email at Michael@plantoysinc.com for a free replacement.