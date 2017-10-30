Police arrest 25 in multi-state drug trafficking sweep

PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WPRI) — A series of investigations into drug trafficking dubbed “Operation Panamera” resulted in the arrests of 25 individuals.

Of those arrested, 23 were charged in federal court in Providence, while two others were charged in state courts in Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Dambruch. Police said arrest warrants have been issued for several other potential suspects.

At a news conference Monday, officials said at least 23 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 11 kilograms of cocaine, 11 kilograms of marijuana and 2 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms were seized during the sweep. Police believe that hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine were moved through Rhode Island and Massachusetts by the drug trafficking organization involved in the investigation.

“This cooperative effort is yet another example of the coordinated approach law enforcement employs to combat the scourge of illegal drug distribution, particularly the opioid epidemic that has hit RI and the entire country so hard during the last few years,” Dambruch said. “Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50. Unfortunately, Rhode Island has not been immune to this crisis. In 2016, 336 Rhode Islanders died from an overdose, with 195 of those deaths involving fentanyl. To put that number in perspective, we had 29 homicides and 53 traffic fatalities in Rhode Island during that same period. So, when someone says drug dealing is not a violent crime, think of those numbers.”

Police began their investigation after interrupting the delivery of a kilogram of suspected fentanyl on Feb. 14, which was allegedly supplied by a Rhode Island man and was being sent to Bridgewater, Mass. This investigation led to a series of others that, according to police, has involved at least 36 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in six states and the Dominican Republic.

Police said a majority of the drug seizures were made as they were sent through the mail, during traffic stops, and with the execution of court-authorized searches of residences, storage units and vehicles.

“DEA is committed to investigating and dismantling large scale poly drug trafficking organizations like this one operating in Rhode Island,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Ferguson said. “The Delossantos drug trafficking operation was allegedly responsible for distributing multi-kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. DEA and our law enforcement partners will aggressively pursue any group that distributes these poisons. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Among the arrested and detained is Ramon Delossantos, 24, of Cumberland. Police said Delossantos is a Dominican national identified in court papers as the alleged leader of the drug trafficking organization.

The investigation determined that Delossantos allegedly utilized multiple telephones to avoid law enforcement detection and he facilitated the distribution of narcotics in New England, according to police.

Officials said Delossantos’ alleged mode of transportation during the drug trafficking operation was a 2010 Porche Panamera Turbo. Delossantos was arrested on Oct. 2 and his car was seized by police.

Court documents reveal that Delossantos was previously convicted in Rhode Island and Massachusetts state courts on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

“Rhode Islanders and everyone throughout New England should be proud of the teamwork that went into this operation,” Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, said. “Working together, we arrested more than two-dozen people. We seized 47 kilos of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and other illegal narcotics worth millions of dollars. We also saved lives. We can’t begin to imagine how many people could have died if we didn’t get those deadly drugs off our streets.”