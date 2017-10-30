Police arrest 3 after seizing drugs during traffic stop

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested three people after a traffic stop led to the seizure of illegal drugs on Friday.

East Providence police say an officer conducted a traffic stop on Bullocks Point Avenue around 10 p.m. for a moving and equipment violation.

The officer searched the vehicle and found 705 grams of cocaine, 1018 ecstasy tablets and 79 grams of marijuana.

Police arrested the three men in the vehicle and charged them on multiple accounts of drug possession:

Jason Kahian, 29, of Middleborough, Mass.

Rafael Guerrero, 26, of Bronx, NY

Daniel Merete, 29, of Bronx, NY

According to police, the street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $45,000.