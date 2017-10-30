Police ID second suspect in bus battery theft

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have a warrant out for the arrest of a second suspect in the theft 33 bus batteries last week.

Shane Williams, 29, of Tiverton, is wanted for felony larceny and conspiracy after police say he and Edmund Pittsley stole the batteries from a bus yard in East Providence, causing a two-hour delay at city schools on Oct. 25.

Police say it’s believed that Williams fled the area and is operating a white 2002 Toyota Avalon.

The batteries were recovered from Berger & Company Recycling in Pawtucket, who bought the batteries for about $600 before learning they were stolen.

Pittsley, 38, of Rehoboth, turned himself in last Thursday after he was contacted by investigators, according to police.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact the East Providence Police Department at (401) 435-7600.