RI officials respond to Manafort indictment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials weighed in on Monday following the indictment of Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a former Manafort business associate.

Manafort and Trump campaign associate Rick Gates were indicted on charges of conspiracy, money laundering and filing false foreign lobbying reports, among other counts. Another former Trump campaign staffer, George Papadopulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI after lying about interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government.

U.S. Senator Jack Read said this investigation is important to maintaining democracy.

“Today’s announcement is not ‘fake news,’ these are real indictments and a significant guilty plea,” Sen. Reed said in a statement. “They involve serious allegations against the head of the Trump campaign and campaign advisors, including: money laundering, kick-backs, fraud, tax evasion, and cover-ups.”

Congressman Jim Langevin (D-RI) said in a statement that the indictment is disturbing but also demonstrates that no one is above the law.

“The charges filed against former Trump campaign officials, including campaign chairman Paul Manafort, represent a chilling development in the investigation of foreign collusion and influence peddling tied to last year’s election,” Langevin said. “These men held significant influence over then-candidate Trump and the operations of his campaign, and it is deeply disturbing that they may have participated in criminal activity at that time.”

Trump quickly tweeted following the indictment that the alleged misdeeds by his former campaign chairman were “years ago,” and he insisted there was “NO COLLUSION” between his campaign and Russia.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Sen. Reed said it is important that Americans not tolerate corruption within the government.

“We cannot tolerate public corruption from members of the President’s inner circle or Russian interference in our democracy,” Sen. Reed said. “Whether Moscow successfully infiltrated the Trump campaign, or whether members of the Trump campaign actively colluded with Russia, is still an open question. The Special Counsel must follow the evidence, but today’s plea and indictments demonstrate that the independent investigation is making serious headway and it must continue without interference from the President.”