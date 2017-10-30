See and submit your October Storm photos

By Published:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Strong wind and rain Sunday night into Monday brought down trees and power lines across Southern New England, causing widespread damage and leaving tens of thousands of residents without power.

Eyewitness News viewers from around the region have been submitting their photos and videos showing the storm’s impacts.

Severe Storm Photos: Oct. 30, 2017

