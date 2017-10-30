See and submit your October Storm photos

Related Coverage Send your storm photos via ReportIt!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Strong wind and rain Sunday night into Monday brought down trees and power lines across Southern New England, causing widespread damage and leaving tens of thousands of residents without power.

Eyewitness News viewers from around the region have been submitting their photos and videos showing the storm’s impacts.

If you have photos or videos of your own, click here to send them to us via ReportIt! We’ll be using the best on-air and online.

Severe Storm Photos: Oct. 30, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Downed trees completely blocking Morning Dove Drive in Westport (Submitted by Ben Costa) Downed trees completely blocking Morning Dove Drive in Westport (Submitted by Ben Costa) Branches bring down power lines on Crestview Drive in Scituate (Photo: Mike Montecalvo/WPRI-TV) Hope Street (Route 114) in Bristol. Tree down across Hope Street in Bristol (Photo: Tim White/WPRI-TV) Tree down on King Phillip Road in Pawtucket (Submitted by viewer) Tree crushes car on Chapin Avenue in Warwick (Submitted by viewer) Tree crushes car on Chapin Avenue in Warwick (Submitted by viewer) Tree crushes car on Chapin Avenue in Warwick (Submitted by viewer) Crossland Road in West Warwick (Photo: Steve Nielsen/WPRI-TV) Crossland Road in West Warwick (Photo: Steve Nielsen/WPRI-TV) Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian head out to survey the damage. (Photo: Rosie Woods/WPRI-TV) Submitted by Arianna Boucher. Submitted by Arianna Boucher of Smithfield. Her trampoline blew onto her car overnight. New Meadow Road in Barrington (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV) New Meadow Road in Barrington (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV) New Meadow Road in Barrington (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV) New Meadow Road in Barrington (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV) Tree down in Barrington (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV) The outages led to many street lights being down, including here on Eddy Street in Providence. (Photo: Caroline Goggin/WPRI-TV) Tree down in Barrington (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV) Tyndall Street in Providence (Photo: Jesus Mendoza) Cutting up a tree that came down on Yale Road in Coventry (Photo: Steve Nielsen/WPRI-TV) Tree takes down power lines in Coventry (Photo: Steve Nielsen/WPRI-TV) The Corner of Church Street and Brookwood Road in Warwick. Woodward Avenue in Seekonk. Submitted by Chris Bergin. Vernon Street in Warwick. Downed pole in Warwick. Kenwood Drive in Warwick. Submitted by Bill Toomey.