Thousands without power as strong wind gusts continue

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A strong storm that tore through Southern New England overnight has left thousands without power on Monday.

At last check, our Power Outage Database showed nearly 150,000 National Grid customers without power in Rhode Island and more than 260,000 in Massachusetts, along with a number of Eversource outages in Bristol County.

Many schools across the region canceled classes Monday as a result. Pinpoint Closing Network »

After a lull in the strong winds earlier Monday morning, a second burst of winds is rolling through with some gusts over 40 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through late morning and the afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

In addition to power lines, the storm also knocked down many trees and branches, causing damage and temporary street closures.

Eyewitness News is tracking the conditions and their impacts. This story will be updated with the latest and we’ll have live coverage at noon on WPRI 12.

Severe Storm Photos: October 30, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hope Street (Route 114) in Bristol. Woodward Avenue in Seekonk. Vernon Street in Warwick. Downed pole in Warwick. Kenwood Drive in Warwick. Tyndall Street in Providence. The Corner of Church Street and Brookwood Road in Warwick. Submitted by Chris Bergin. Submitted by Arianna Boucher of Smithfield. Her trampoline blew onto her car overnight. Submitted by Arianna Boucher. Hope Street (Route 114) in Bristol. Submitted by Bill Toomey.