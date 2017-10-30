The importance of emergency preparation at home

Is your family ready and prepared for an emergency (natural disasters, house fires, and others)? If you have children, and even if you don’t, there are some things to think about when it comes to emergency preparedness.

Tracy Martin-Turgeon from The Children’s Workshop shares the following helpful advice:

Do you know your house?

Find out where all your utility shut offs are in your home

Water shut off: if you have town water, place a wrench in your water meter box. If you have well water, find the main shut off for this

Always have a flashlight or emergency light near your breaker in your home. Check it monthly to make sure the batteries or the light still works.

Have a tool next to your gas meter for turning it off if needed.

Plan routes in your home:

If you had to get out of your home in a hurry, what are the routes to get you and your family out quickly and safely?

Do you do drills in your home and discuss where to go if needed?

Having a safe place to meet outside or a neighbor’s home where everyone can be accounted for is a good thing to do and go over with your children and family members.

Each month, emergency preparedness should be discussed in the home. This can be very casual and at dinner time.

Quiz your children. If there was a fire in the home, ask them what you would all do.

Do your children know your cell phone numbers to reach you if you were separated?

Let them know how to reach family members who are out of town.

Teach them to dial 911 in case of emergencies

Know that texts can usually go through even if phone calls cannot.

Trivial things make a substantial difference in an emergency.

Emergency Kit (this is a minimal list and should be checked monthly. Keep these items in a water proof container that can be easily carried, if needed. You might want to keep two):

Water – a gallon per day, per person

One complete change of clothing

Duct tape

Pet supplies

Medication

First aid kit

Hygiene items

Matches in a water proof container

Blankets

Tool set

Nonperishable items

Know your child’s school and early learning facility:

If there is an emergency at your child’s school, how will they contact you?

What are the early dismissal policies for emergencies and/or inclimate weather?

If the school is closed for an extended amount of time, what is the plan?

Here at The Children’s Workshop, our teachers and staff are trained on how to do fire drills and are CPR and First Aid certified.

Other:

Check your fire detector and carbon monoxide detectors twice a year.

Have a fire extinguisher in your home; one in the kitchen and one in an area you can easily access. Check this twice a year.

Speak to family members, have a plan in place, practice

Resources: FEMA, Save the children, American Red Cross

