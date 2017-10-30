Trick-or-treating to proceed in local neighborhoods despite storm damage, power outages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even with thousands across the state without power, no local communities have postponed trick-or-treating for Halloween on Tuesday night.

Providence Police are asking encouraging residents to not trick-or-treat in neighborhoods without power due to safety reasons. The city is also asking residents to support that request by welcoming all trick-or-treaters into neighborhoods that have power.

In Seekonk, multiple downed power lines shut down roads on Monday, and the busy beginning of the week will continue Tuesday night as cleanup and restoration efforts continue.

But despite widespread storm damage, trick-or-treating is still on in Seekonk, though police are asking all kids to be careful.

“They need to be out with someone,” Seekonk Detective Sergeant David Enos said. “An adult to watch out. Like I said, there’s debris that’s been taken off the road, but it’s just been put in the sidewalks.”

Police are asking trick-or-treaters to proceed with caution, as well as drivers who may pass them on their routes.

“Drive slow, pay attention to your surroundings,” Enos said. “Stay off your phone and keep a watch on them.”

Seekonk police will have extra patrols out for Halloween night, as they usually do. They hope that within the next 24 hours weather related damage will be cleared, so by the time the sun sets on Tuesday, the only worry for excited trick-or-treaters is getting tons of candy.

“The big thing is getting the debris off the sidewalks so people can walk safely,” Enos said. “The Department of Public Works will be out early working on that and National Grid will be working all night.”

Police ask that residents also clear debris from their yard in anticipation of trick-or-treaters.

At last check, our Power Outage Database showed just over 130,000 National Grid customers without power in Rhode Island and about 184,000 in Massachusetts, along with a number of Eversource outages in Bristol County, Mass.