10 Tips for a Safe and Spooky Halloween

The spookiest of holidays is nearly here. But while we look forward to the tricks and treats, true scares involving loved ones can ruin the holiday if we don’t take proper safety precautions. Due to the high amount of foot traffic by children and teens, Halloween is frequently the holiday with the highest number of child pedestrian accidents, and one of the top five days for fires caused by candles.

Hupy and Abraham has provided this list of 10 tips to help ensure that both kids and adults stay safe this Halloween.

Remind children to:

· Never trick or treat alone. SafeKids.org recommends that children under the age of 12 should be supervised by an adult when trick-or-treating.

· Never knock on the door without its lights on or enter a stranger’s home.

· Cross streets at designated crosswalks, and always check twice for cars when crossing streets and driveways.

· Choose a costume that will be comfortable and safe. Opt for brightly colored and/or reflective costumes.

· Always have an adult inspect all candy before eating any of it.

Alternatively, adults should:

· Remain extra cautious when driving. Consider driving teenagers to any holiday events rather than giving them the car keys when so many young children are out and about.

· Consider participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project in which families agree to hand out nonfood treats, or treats guaranteed to be free of common allergens.

· Avoid overloading electrical outlets with lights when decorating. Consider flameless options instead of candles for jack-o-lanterns and other decorations.

· Supervise young children when carving pumpkins. Or consider other decoration projects such as painting pumpkins or stickers that don’t require knives.

· Protect pets from fear, stress or potentially getting lost on Halloween by keeping them inside, preferably in a room away from the main door.

Halloween is a frightfully fun holiday, and taking a few simple precautions to maintain safe and fun traditions makes all the difference.