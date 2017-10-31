Dems ask for EPA info after scientists kept from speaking

Related Coverage EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several Democratic members of Congress are asking the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency whether three agency scientists were prevented from speaking at a conference because it included a discussion of climate change.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt released Tuesday by the office of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, members of the Rhode Island and Massachusetts delegations ask why the three scientists were prevented from speaking at last week’s conference, which dealt with the health of Narragansett Bay.

They also ask who made the decision, how it was made and request all communications related to the decision.

The EPA did not explain the decision but said it was not an EPA conference.

The letter also requests EPA’s policy on scientists’ participation in conferences.