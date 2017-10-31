Devilishly delicious drinks with the Cocktail Guru

This morning in Delicious Drinks we raised a glass to Halloween!
Our friend Jonathan Pogash was back —
The cocktail Guru himself with some devilishly good Halloween drinks
Prune Punch
1 part rum
1 part prune juice
1 part ripe lemon sour
1 part apple cider
Method: add to a punch bowl with ice and stir well. Ladle out into a glass.
Garnish: dried prune
Chair yoga
12 peas
1 oz gin
1 oz ripe lime
Sparkling wine
Method: muddle the peas then add remaining ingredients with ice and stir well. Strain into champagne flute.
Garnish: lime wheel
Senior Sipper
1 oz bourbon
1/2 oz peach liqueur
2 oz probiotic drink
Method: shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into highball glass.
Garnish: peach slice