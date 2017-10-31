Devilishly delicious drinks with the Cocktail Guru

This morning in Delicious Drinks we raised a glass to Halloween!

Our friend Jonathan Pogash was back —

The cocktail Guru himself with some devilishly good Halloween drinks

Prune Punch

1 part rum

1 part prune juice

1 part ripe lemon sour

1 part apple cider

Method: add to a punch bowl with ice and stir well. Ladle out into a glass.

Garnish: dried prune

Chair yoga

12 peas

1 oz gin

1 oz ripe lime

Sparkling wine

Method: muddle the peas then add remaining ingredients with ice and stir well. Strain into champagne flute.

Garnish: lime wheel

Senior Sipper

1 oz bourbon

1/2 oz peach liqueur

2 oz probiotic drink

Method: shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into highball glass.

Garnish: peach slice