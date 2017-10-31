Former RI homeland security advisor sees more terror attacks on horizon

PROVIDENCE, R. I. (WPRI) — Eight people are dead and at least another 11 hurt after a man in a rented Home Depot pick-up truck drove through a crowd of pedestrians and cyclists along a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday. Officials are now calling the attack the deadliest in New York City since 9/11.

Law enforcement officials identified the attacker as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan who came to the United States in 2010. He has a Florida driver’s license but may have been living in New Jersey, according to officials.

“This was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them.”

Saipov was shot in the abdomen by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand and shouting what witnesses said was “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” authorities said. He underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Reginald Centracchio said terrorists are now looking for ways to circumvent known security measures.

“There are things that it’s almost impossible to protect anyone against,” he said. “But at the same time you need to be aware that that is what we’re going to be seeing in the future.”

Centracchio believes the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) will soon lay claim on this attack, even if they didn’t actually orchestrate it.

“They’ll claim that this individual was inspired by them and therefore they’ll claim ownership of it,” he said.

While Centracchio says we’re winning the battle against ISIS on their turf, they’re now exporting this type of violence.

“Terrorism at this level in this country is 100 percent possible, the probability…is dependent upon how much effort we put into protecting ourselves as well as having plans to protect large venues, and that’s as much as we can do right now,” Centracchio said. “But I think unfortunately we’ll see more of this because it’s more effective here than fighting a battle in Syria.”

Following the attack, many local officials expressed their support for New York City and the victims.

Deeply saddened by news of terror attack in #NewYorkCity. Grateful to first responders for helping those in need. — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) October 31, 2017

United States Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) shared his condolences after hearing about the attack.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and the people of New York,” Reed said. “This was an appalling, cowardly attack on innocent people by a deranged individual. The FBI and New York Police continue to gather the facts, and we will continue doing everything we can to keep people safe, combat terrorism, and stop these senseless killings.”

Congressman Jim Langevin (D-RI) sent out a tweet thanking first responders.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>My prayers are with the victims of the senseless terrorist attack in <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYorkCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NewYorkCity</a> and the first responders for their brave service.</p>— Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) <a href=”https://twitter.com/JimLangevin/status/925510594740064257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 31, 2017</a></blockquote>

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that the attack has no connection to the state and there are no known credible terrorist threats to Boston or other cities in Massachusetts.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Adviser – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.