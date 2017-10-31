Hometown Hero: Bianca Robbins

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Johnston’s Bianca Robbins.

The forward leads the state with 61 goals, helping the Panthers to a 14-1 regular season mark and the No. 2 seed in the D-III playoffs.

The junior’s success not limited to the soccer pitch.

Last winter, Robbins was a member of the Panthers D-II title winning basketball team and in the Spring, she scored two goals to help Johnston take home their first ever state Lacrosse title.

Bianca also kicks for the Football team and runs track for the Panthers.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.