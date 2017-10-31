In the Kitchen: Calamari Schnitzel

Discover Newport brought us Chef Jeff Guertler from Redlefsen’s Rotisserie and Grill to show us how to make Calamari Schnitzel.
Ingredients:
- 5 oz calamari steak
- Flour
- Panko breading
- Paprika
- Onion powder
- 4 eggs
- Milk
- 2oz clarified butter
Directions:
- Tenderize the calamari steak between two sheets of wax paper until thin and large.
- Flour the calamari then bread it in the mixture of spices and Panko.
- Saute the schnitzel in the clarified butter until crispy.
