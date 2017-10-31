In the Kitchen: Calamari Schnitzel

Discover Newport brought us Chef Jeff Guertler from Redlefsen’s Rotisserie and Grill to show us how to make Calamari Schnitzel.

Ingredients:

5 oz calamari steak

Flour

Panko breading

Paprika

Onion powder

4 eggs

Milk

2oz clarified butter

Directions:

Tenderize the calamari steak between two sheets of wax paper until thin and large. Flour the calamari then bread it in the mixture of spices and Panko. Saute the schnitzel in the clarified butter until crispy.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.