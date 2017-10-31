‘It’s Alive’ in Salem!

METALLICA lead guitarist Kirk Hammett possesses one of the most impressive horror memorabilia collections in the entire world. He has spent decades amassing incredible posters, wardrobes and other assorted pieces.

A portion of it is currently on display in a spectacular exhibit at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem. Just in time for Halloween, METALLICA superfan and Rhode Show co-host Brendan Kirby, took the trip up and checked it out in person. While there, he spoke with PEM Curator, Dan Finamore, about how it all came together and what guests can expect at the show.

“It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection” is on display until November 26th.

For more on the collection and take your plans to visit at The Peabody Essex Museum, visit: https://www.pem.org/exhibitions/its-alive-classic-horror-and-sci-fi-art-from-the-kirk-hammett-collection