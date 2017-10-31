Licensing board votes ‘no confidence’ in chairman after Penthouse fallout

Related Coverage Mayor Elorza calls for liquor board chairman to resign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses voted “no confidence” in their chairman, Juan Pichardo, on Tuesday after gunshots were heard near the Penthouse nighclub in Providence last weekend.

The controversial South Water Street club was ordered closed earlier this year, but later allowed to reopen.

At a lengthy hearing on Tuesday, the board voted to temporarily close the club once again pending another hearing on Thursday.

“We want to ensure that public safety is uppermost,” Charles Newton, the board’s vice-chair, said. “Allowing people in after 1 o’clock, as well as the whole question of whether the individuals working there were properly clothed or not clothed.”

The owner of the nightclub was at the hearing and did not take the news well.

“I’m not out of order, you’re all out of order. Why don’t you say what the real reason is?” the owner said during the heated meeting. “It’s a discrimination issue. They do not want certain people of color in the neighborhood.”

The fallout from the Penthouse nightclub controversy led to a rift on the board.

On Monday, Mayor Jorge Elorza called for Pichardo to resign after he pushed back a hearing on the club scheduled for last week. The board plans to continue the discussion on Pichardo next week, and until them he will remain on the board if he chooses to be.

Eyewitness News reached out to Pichardo, a former state senator, for comment but he has not yet responded.