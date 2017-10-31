Local businesses feeling effects of power outages

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — While thousands of homes in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are still without power after a storm Sunday night into Monday, many area businesses are also feeling the impact.

At Center Ace Hardware in Barrington, items are flying off the shelves, slowing their ability to restock certain products. The store said it’s been slammed with people realizing they might be without power longer than anticipated.

Barrington resident Jill Levin said she stocked up on candles and trash bags to clean out her fridge.

“All the food, all the ice cream, everything is gone.” she said.

While some businesses have had to close their doors due to not having power, Center Ace Hardware President George Tamer said his store has remained open.

“We basically exhausted our lights and batteries sold out of every generator we had in the store,” Tamer said Tuesday.

The store won’t have any more generators in stock until Friday, according to Tamer.

“Because of what’s happened in Houston, Puerto Rico,” he added. “We sent generators to West Virgin Islands!”

Already, the store has gone into their backup supplies of firewood and propane for the winter.

“Flashlights, batteries, extension cords, five gallon tanks to put gasoline in,” Tamer listed.

Tamer said one couple went to the store earlier on Tuesday in a panic about the nighttime temperature.

“A baby four days old and they want to have some heat so they bought a heater,” he said. “You’re part of the community, you’re the local hardware store, people depend on you.”