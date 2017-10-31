Pelosi coming to RI on Sunday for fundraiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will be in Rhode Island this weekend for a fundraiser to boost her party’s efforts to return her to the speakership.

The veteran California lawmaker will be in Jamestown on Sunday evening for a fundraising dinner to benefit the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which assists Democrats running for the U.S. House, according to an invitation.

Tickets run as high as $33,900 to attend a VIP reception along with dinner; donors who give that amount are dubbed members of the “Speaker’s Cabinet.” The lowest-dollar tickets are $1,000 for dinner guests.

The dinner will be held at the Jamestown home of former Princeton Review CEO Michael Perik and his wife, Liz, who are prominent Democratic donors locally. Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin will be in attendance, as well.

Pelosi’s Republican counterpart, House Speaker Paul Ryan, also visited Rhode Island for a fundraiser earlier this year. Pelosi has made multiple visits to the state during her years leading House Democrats.

