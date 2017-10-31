Police nab suspect in Smithfield home invasion

Related Coverage Smithfield couple hurt by suspects in home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man on Monday was arrested in connection with a home invasion earlier this month in Smithfield.

According to police, Smithfield and Providence officers took Aaron Threats into custody on robbery and burglary charges.

Police allege Threats was one of three suspects who on Oct. 18 entered a home on Barnes Street armed with semi-automatic pistols and a knife and demanded money from the couple inside. After striking the victims in the face, the suspects fled the home with jewelry, a phone and a set of car keys, police said.

Threats, 21, of Westminster Street, was arraigned Monday on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of burglary. He was ordered held as a bail violator and is due back in court on Nov. 14.

The home invasion remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (401) 231-2500.