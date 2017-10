Related Coverage Westerly still rebuilding two years after Superstorm Sandy

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been exactly five years since Superstorm Sandy hit Rhode Island.

On this milestone anniversary, Sky Drone 12 flew over one community to see how they bounced back from the devastating storm.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo talks with locals in the Misquamicut section of Westerly about the community’s restoration efforts following Superstorm Sandy.