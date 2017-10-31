Scituate postpones trick-or-treating due to power outages

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to how hard the town of Scituate was hit by the storm, police asked parents to take their children trick-or-treating Friday night instead of Tuesday night.

Town Council President John Mahoney said he and other town officials have gone door to door since the storm hit, checking on community members who are still in the dark.

“My biggest concern right now in Scituate is the lack of communication,” Mahoney said. “Town hall is down, the computers are down, the phone lines are down. There’s a lot of utility trucks out and construction equipment to put the town back up on the grid.”

Police Chief Donald Delaere agreed, citing the widespread power outages and specifically the lack of traffic lights at several major intersections.

After fielding concerns from some residents, the town decided to postpone Halloween until Friday out of an abundance of caution.

“There was no further discussion on it,” Mahoney said.

But since many in the town are without power, some didn’t get the memo.

“Our neighbors were geared up for it, so we have real little ones and they don’t understand that stuff so we came out,” Lynn Guillemette said.

Guillemette’s power came back on right before they headed out for trick-or-treating, as did Jason Divona’s.

“Boring, horrible,” Divona said, describing living with no power and no water.

Despite the warning to not go trick-or-treating, many say celebrating Tuesday night was the perfect relief after the storm.

Mahoney said he hopes power is fully restored in the town by Wednesday afternoon, making Friday a safe bet for trick-or-treating.