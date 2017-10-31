National Grid: Crews making ‘significant progress’ in restoring power

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Utility crews are out working to restore power to communities around Southern New England after a storm Sunday night into Monday left tens of thousands of residents and businesses without electricity.
At last check, our Power Outage Database showed just over 75,000 National Grid customers without power in Rhode Island and about 105,000 in Massachusetts, along with a number of Eversource outages in Bristol County, Mass.
As a result, many schools in the area were forced to close again on Tuesday due to the power outages. Pinpoint Closing Network »
In a statement Monday afternoon, National Grid said it could take multiple days to restore power everywhere “due to extensive tree damage and branches coming down on power lines.”
On Tuesday, National Grid Rhode Island President and COO Tim Horan said crews have made “significant progress over the past 24 hours” and that 54 percent of customers are now back in service.
Horan said the focus Tuesday will be on the areas of Warwick, Pawtucket, Coventry and Bristol. He’s confident major cities and towns will be back online by Tuesday afternoon and rural areas will be finished by Thursday.
National Grid has received approximately 2,900 total calls for wires down over the past 24 hours, according to Horan.
Experiencing an extended power outage? Here are some important tips to prevent foodborne illness »
Despite the power outages and storm damage, trick-or-treating will go on as planned for many communities, though officials ask that families and drivers be very careful, especially in neighborhoods without power.
As for the conditions, the Pinpoint Weather Team says it will be clear and cool with diminishing winds and temperatures dropping from the mid-50’s to the mid-40’s.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire area Tuesday night, with temperatures expected to fall into the 30’s after midnight.
Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo will have an updated look at the weather conditions on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12. If you don’t have power – you can watch it streaming live on WPRI.com.
Have photos or videos of the storm and its impacts? Send them to us via ReportIt! and the best will be used on air and online.
Power banks to charge phones and other devices will be available at the Warwick Public Library located at 600 Sandy Lane until 9 p.m.
