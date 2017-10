WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – An early-morning fire in Warwick started at one property and spread to the next-door neighbor’s home.

The fire on Seaview Avenue in Oakland Beach broke out early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters on scene said the fire originated in a shed behind one home and then spread to the adjacent house.

No one was living in the first house at the time of the fire and all residents of the second were able to evacuate safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.