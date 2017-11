PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire officials say two people were hurt in a fire that broke out late Tuesday night in Pawtucket.

The fire was reported at about 10:45 p.m. in a building at 14 Magnolia Street, which was occupied.

Fire officials say 18 people live in the building, and two of them were taken to the hospital – one with burns, the other just to be evaluated.

#BREAKING: Pawtucket Fire Chief says 2 people were hospitalized — one w/burns — after a fire at 14 Magnolia St. No word on cause. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/sUzQP7FyVV — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) November 1, 2017

So far there’s no word on what started the fire.