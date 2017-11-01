2 women shot leaving Halloween party in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two women were shot Tuesday night while leaving a Halloween party on Plain Street, Fall River police said Wednesday.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire and screaming on Plain Street just before midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found two women in the home suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.

According to police, the women told the officers they were walking to their car following the party, when a male suspect wearing all black jumped out from between parked cars and started shooting at them.

Police said the women were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fall River detectives are investigating.